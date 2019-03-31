Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Spencer Jr..

William J. Spencer Jr., 72, of Meadow Lands, went to be with his Lord, surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born October 1, 1946, in Canonsburg, a son of the late William J. Spencer and Ann Paranos Spencer.

William was a graduate of Trinity High School, and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Mr. Spencer was a battery specialist for nine years, a school bus driver at Schweinebraten Bus Company for 16 years and worked at the Bears Club for eight years.

He was a member of the American Legion, Bears Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Canonsburg Sportsman Club.

William enjoyed fishing, golfing, camping, Euchre tournaments and spending time with family and friends. He was a Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan.

On June 6, 1984, he married Shelley Hoefler, who survives.

Also surviving are three sons, William "Bill" Spencer III of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Michael Spencer of Myrtle Beach and Eric Hoefler of Washington; a daughter, Cortney (Nick) Spencer of Meadow Lands; a brother, David (Denise) Spencer of St. Clairsville, Ohio; a sister, May (Matt) Phillips of Washington; four grandchildren, Cameron and Zach Spencer and Abby and Olivia Hoefler; a great-grandchild, Angus Spencer; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Stephanie Spencer, and his mother-in-law, Rose Marie Hoefler.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

