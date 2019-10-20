William James Bebout, 88, died Wednesday, October 17, 2019, at Ellis Hospital, with his loving family by his side. Bill was born in Washington, January 8, 1931, to the late Walter T. and Alyce C. McManus Bebout.

Bill attended Washington High School in Washington and graduated in 1949. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army. While enlisted, Bill served with the U.S. 64th Infantry Division as a platoon sergeant and later in Japan with the 1st Cavalry Division as an NCO Academy Instructor. During his service, Bill earned the Military Commendation Medal. Bill was honorably discharged back to the states, where he married the love of his life, Helen L. Primm, in 1955. Bill and Helen settled down in Ballston Lake and raised their family. They built their dream home in Charlton where they have resided for the last 30 years.

Bill was a hard worker and gave his talents to many industries throughout his life. He served in every position from packing room clerk to field representative, to territory manager and eventually founded his own company, Bebout Ford Tractor Inc. in 1970. It was here that Bill's businessman side flourished and he served as president and general manager until 1997 when he retired.

In his retirement, Bill loved spending time with Helen on their property, especially in their garden. Bill was an avid sports fan, whether it was watching his favorite Steelers, or catching a local BHBL game. He enjoyed cheering on his grandchildren and was a staple at their games.

Bill knew many people through business, family and friends. He was a good listener and conversationalist, always taking time to visit. Bill was a devout, longtime communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, where he was a member of the Liturgy Ministry.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Helen L. Bebout; his children, Jeanne (Steven) Theiss, Lori Bebout, Mary (Barry) Spaulding, Carol (William) Hennessy and Sandy (Gary) Blond; and many loving grandchildren and great-granchildren.

Bill is predeceased by his sister, Lois Jayne Latson; and brother Robert Thomas Bebout.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father John Varno at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 24, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 73 Midline Road, Ballston Lake.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes Donations, 595 New Loudon Road, P.O. Box 264, Latham, NY 12110, or the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 965 Albany Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110.

www.TownleyWheelerFH.com