William "Bill" Jenkins, 65, of Washington, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, in his home.

He was born June 21, 1954, in Washington, a son of the late William Edward Jenkins and Louise Pounds Jenkins.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he received the National Defense Medal.

He was a machinist for West Penn Wire and was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 927.

Bill enjoyed NASCAR, football, shooting pool, playing darts, watching TV and spending time with family and friends.

On June 8, 1974, he married Dorothy Urista, who survives.

Also surviving are three sons, William (Beth) Jenkins, Charles Jenkins and Matthew (Melinda) Jenkins, all of Washington; a daughter, Tracy Jenkins of Washington; a brother, Carl (Renee) Jenkins of Washington; a sister, Deb (Harry) Sampson of Washington; 12 grandchildren, Britany, Billy, CJ, Kenny, Elizabeth, Isaiah, Brianna, Julie, Elijah, Bella, Jhonny and Olivia; two great-grandchildren, Hope and Alex; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Kenneth and Ricky, and a sister, Helen "Sissy" Strawn.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m, the time of service, Monday, February 17, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

