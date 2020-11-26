1/1
William John Bayer
1964 - 2020
William John Bayer, 56, of Coraopolis, passed from mortal life, in the presence of his loving family, Monday, November 23, 2020. Born in 1964 to Dr. Joseph F. and Billie G. Bayer, he was the youngest of seven siblings.

Friendly, jovial and compassionate, Bill grew up in Washington, began kindergarten at 6th Ward School, attended John F. Kennedy Elementary and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School, Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, Washington and Jefferson College, and Washington Hospital School of Nursing.

After becoming a funeral director, Bill decided to change careers and returned to school to become a Registered Nurse following in the footsteps of his mother, grandmother, sister, three aunts and several other family members. In the course of his careers, Bill touched many lives with his kind-hearted nature.

Bill lived a life of Catholic faith as a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Parish and more recently, Archangel Gabriel Parish in Robinson.

He especially enjoyed spending time with his sons and extensive family.

Bill is survived by his two adored sons, Joshua and Nicholas Bayer of Canonsburg; brother Michael "Doc" (Selma) Bayer of West Bethlehem Township; sisters Becky Bayer of Houston, Gretchen (Robert) Wise of Eighty Four, Mary Beth (John) Barnes of McMurray; his sisters-in-law, Wanda Bayer of Tallahassee, Fla., Vicky Bayer of Coraopolis; and several nieces, nephews and very beloved friends.

Bill was preceded in passing by his parents; and brothers Patrick and Thomas Bayer.

A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to Archangel Gabriel Parish.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be held privately at William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guestbook are at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
