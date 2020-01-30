William Joseph McMahon, MD, passed peacefully to his Lord and Savior Friday, January 24, 2020.

A son of William John and Kathryn Winterhalter McMahon, he was a graduate of Crafton High School, where he played football, and St. Vincent University and University of Pittsburgh Medical School.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

At Pitt, he met the love of his life, Nora Elizabeth Vallano.

After seven years in family practice at Washington Hospital, he became a radiologist and was chief for 25 years. He loved learning, being a doctor and being with patients and staff.

He valued faith in God, family and education. Our Dad, a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church, would often say, "Keep the faith," and he meant in God and in others.

Our mother was a joy for him and he was a loving and devoted husband. They were married 56 years, until her death in 2015. He adored his children and grandchildren. He sent his seven children to private high school and college. He said, "I did not have the money to pay for all of the tuition. It did not add up. But in the end, God provided."

He enjoyed meeting others and was a kind and loyal friend. He was an avid tennis player and later played golf with family and friends as a member of Lone Pine, Nemacolin and Washington country clubs. He loved to laugh and smile, mentor, read, garden, play golf and all sports, dance, throw parties and travel. He was an excellent artist. He was a true inspiration to his family, always loved life and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his children, Christine Tumpson, Patrick (Vitoline), Marjorie (Barry) Obod, Julie (Rick) Sorkin, Kerry (Bailey) Izard, Rodrick (Barbara) and Maria (John) Bryan; 21 grandchildren, Josef, Max, Kyle, William, Corinne, Ryan, David, Alicia, Mack, Sean, Sophia, Neil, Keith, Thomas, Patrick, Natalia, Grady, George, Nora, James and Winnie; and three sisters, Sarah Duffy, Nancy Henne and Katherine O'Donnell.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., corner of Wilson and East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, in Immaculate Conception Church, 119 West Chestnut Street, Washington, with the Rev. Tom Lewandowski as celebrant. Those wishing to attend the Mass are asked to go directly to the church. Entombment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, St. James Mausoleum. Full military rites will be accorded by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 and the U.S. Navy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emory Brain Health Center, St. Vincent's University or to a .

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.