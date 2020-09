Dr. William Kennedy Upham, a longtime resident of Conway, Ark., passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 89.

Ken and his wife, Joy, moved to Austin, Texas, about a year ago to be closer to family. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Joy Hickman Upham.

Funeral plans are currently undecided. View the funeral home website for full obituary information.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.