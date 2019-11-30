William Klamorick Jr., 86, of Speers, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, in Monongahela Valley Hospital.

Born in California on April 21, 1933, he was a son of William and Eloise Michenor Klamorick Sr.

Bill was Catholic by faith. He was a Korean War veteran, having served with the U.S. Army. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Bill was a past member of Speers Council and a member of the Stockdale Volunteer Fire Department No. 17, various county firemen organizations, the Charleroi Lion's Club and the Charleroi American Legion Post 22. He was an avid flower and vegetable gardener.

Bill is survived by two sisters, Shirley Jaworski of Ocala, Fla., and Berna (Donald) McCrory of Roscoe; numerous nieces and nephews; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Rygelski, and brothers-in-law Walter Rygelski and Edward Jaworski.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Melenyzer Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Inc., 1008 Furlong Avenue, Roscoe, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, with the Rev. James Bump presiding. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, California.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to in his memory.

