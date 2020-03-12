William "Bill" Knodle, 83, of Lake Kiowa, Texas, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, in his residence, with his family by his side, after a year-long battle with Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS).

Bill was born March 26, 1936, to Fred and Casimir Knodle in Washington. He married Polly Malone April 25, 1964, in Washington, and they had one son, Bill Knodle.

Bill was an avid golfer. He loved to play golf and when he wasn't at work or at home, you could find him on the golf course. He was a member of Washington Country Club and a member of Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. Bill and his wife, Polly moved to Lake Kiowa in 2017 to be closer to his son and his family.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1954 to 1959. Bill retired as director of purchasing after a 35-year career at Washington Steel. He was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Most of all he loved his family very much. He will most importantly be remembered as being a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Polly Knodle of Lake Kiowa; son Bill and his wife, Mandy of Lake Kiowa; grandchildren Kaitlyn, Madison and Bradley Knodle, all of Lake Kiowa; one sister, Marian Brebrick of Wisconsin; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Fred, Richard and Bob Knodle; and one sister, Pat.

There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Gainesville. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home in Gainesville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the ALS Association Texas Chapter in his name.