William Kusch, 84, of Scenery Hill, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Concordia Hospice of Washington-Donnell House.

He was born April 16, 1935, in Washington, a son of the late Henry August and Mary Virginia Van Hoorhis Kusch. He went on to work in the mining industry, working for BethEnergy and Consolidation Coal.

On December 27, 1957, he married Virginia Lee Shaw Kusch, with whom he shared 34 years of marriage before her death November 18, 1991. In 1996, he married Judith E. Allen Kusch, who survives.

He loved his animals dearly and enjoyed interacting with nature. He was an avid country music lover and enjoyed dancing. He also enjoyed sports, particularly Pirates baseball, Steelers football and wrestling.

He is survived by five children, William Kusch Jr., Cynthia Stephan and Sandra Kusch, all of Washington; as well as Michael Kusch of Marianna and Charlotte McNurlen of Wellsburg, W.Va. He is also survived by four stepchildren, Dennis McKean, Allen McKean and Linda Schmidt, all of Washington, as well as James McKean of Erie.

He is also survived by two sisters, Patricia of Benezette and Donna Kusch of Warren, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and late wife Virginia, is one sister, Ruth Higginbotham.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington. All other services will be private.

The staff at Concordia Hospice of Washington-Donnell House provided support and loving care to Bill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Hospice of Washington Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

