Dr. William L. "Bill" Cimino, 94, of Strabane, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born March 21, 1925, in Canonsburg, a son of Samuel and Cecil Weber Cimino.

Dr. Cimino attended Houston Elementary School and was a graduate of Chartiers High School. Immediately following high school, he enlisted in the Army Air Force and became a fighter pilot for the 8th Airforce, 359 Fighter Group, flying P-51 fighter escorts out of England in the later part of World War II.

After returning home from the war, he studied at Lincoln Chiropractic in Indianapolis, Ind. He studied medicine four years at Indiana University of Medicine in Bloomington, Ind., and obtained his medical degree from Indian University in Indianapolis, Ind. He further specialized in anesthesia, obtaining his license through the Cleveland Clinic. He practiced medicine in Missoula, Mont., from 1960 until his retirement.

Bill was a lifelong outdoorsman. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and collector of rocks and gems. He was a passionate reader and writer.

Dr. Cimino was a member of the Sentinel Masonic Lodge in Missoula, and was a member of the American Legion.

Surviving are two sons, William W. Cimino (Colleen) of Louisville, Colo., and Michael Cimino of Olympia, Wash.; two grandsons, Michael and Stephen Cimino; and several nieces and nephews.

He had been married to JoAnn Cheeseman and Joyce Swingendorf, both are deceased. Also, in addition to his parents, a brother, Wayne Cimino, is deceased.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation. A private burial will be held at a later date.

