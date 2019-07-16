William L. "Bill" Randour Sr., 79, of McDonald, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital.

He was born October 25, 1939, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late William H. and Rosemarie Nourigat Randour.

Mr. Randour was a life long member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, where he served as the organist and member of the choir for many years.

He was a graduate of McDonald High School and went on to major in journalism at Duquesne University. He retired from the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, where he served as the director of public relations for more than 30 years.

His hobbies included fishing, gardening, boating, photography and traveling. He was also an avid pianist and composer.

Surviving are his children, William L. (Paula) Randour Jr. of Washington, Elise Michelle (Jeff) Anderchak of Sewickley and Sarah Catherine (Edward) Plachecki of Leetsdale; grandchildren Corey, Jeremy, Jack, Bruce, Ella, Victor and Odin; and great-grandchildren Aubrey and Leon.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann C. Anderson Randour (2010).

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, in St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, 219 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, 800 Waterfront Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Sign a guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.