William M. "Meat" Dobosh Jr., 60, of Venetia, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in his home.

He was born August 8, 1958, in New Eagle, a son of the late William Sr. and Gale Cushey Dobosh.

Mr. Dobosh was self-employed as a contractor and was a member of the Hackett Club.

Surviving are his wife, Becky Wardle; sister Jan Ellen Grieve of Clarksville; stepson Michael Wardle of Monongahela; stepdaughter Danielle Mizia (Jim) of Eighty Four; and three stepgrandchildren, Sam, Max and Penny.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m., the time of services, Friday, March 15, in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville.

Condolences may be expressed at kegelfuneralhome.com.