William "Bill" M. Tonti, 81, of New Eagle, passed into eternal life Saturday, October 24, 2020 with his family by his side at McKeesport Hospital.

Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, in the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 W. Main Street, Monongahela. Funeral service on Wednesday, October 28, will be private. Interment will be in the Monongahela Cemetery.

In order to be compliant with our county and state guidelines, masks MUST be worn and social distancing maintained. The family would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fryefuneralhome.com.