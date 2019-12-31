William M. Treece, 79, of Fallowfield Township, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side.

He was born July 20, 1940, in Carmichaels, a son of the late Henry and Elizabeth Blaker Treece.

Bill was a Vietnam veteran and served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene Foster Treece; his daughter, Collette Elizabeth Toth and husband Troy of Fallowfield Township; two grandchildren, Aaron William Toth and Emily Marie Toth; three sisters, Josephine Tennant of Elrama, Mary Renninger and husband Tom of Uniontown and Ruth Miller and husband Homer of Carmichaels.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Shirlene McCracken.

Funeral services are private. Arrangements were entrusted to Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com.