William "Bill" McConnell Balentine Jr., beloved husband of Beatrice McMillen Balentine since June 13, 1953, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, in his home in Milford, Conn.

Bill was born March 10, 1931, in Canonsburg, to the late William M. Balentine Sr. and Jane Patterson Balentine. He graduated from Canonsburg High School in 1949 and continued his education at Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University), obtaining a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering in 1953.

He served in the U.S. Army Electronics Command during the Korean War, stationed at White Sands Missile Range in Las Cruces, N.M. After his Army service, he continued to work at White Sands as a civilian electronics engineer, until moving to California in 1962, where he worked for several computer companies until his retirement. Bill was a resident of Costa Mesa, Calif., for 35 years, prior to moving to Connecticut in 1999.

He was an active member of the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, serving as an elder and singing bass in the choir for years. In Milford, he was a member of First United Church of Christ, where he also sang in the choir as well as working with Emma Davis Medical Equipment Ministry. He also participated in the Milford Senior Center Gospel Choir. Dating back to his time in Las Cruces, Bill was a long-standing member of the Jornada Lodge 70, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons.

Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beatrice; his daughter, Rebecca Balentine and husband Michael Ferrari of Oxford, Conn.; a granddaughter, Sarah Ferrari Keel and husband Cyrus Keel of Keystone, Colo.; a great-grandson, Cashius Keel; and his brother, George Balentine of Cheshire, Conn.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made in Bill's memory to the Adler Center at Yale (Adler Geriatric Center, in care of Kathy Maturo, 20 York Street, New Haven, CT 06510). The personnel of Season's Hospice in Woodbury and the Visiting Angels of Woodbridge provided outstanding care to Bill in his final days.

Arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home, Milford, with calling hours from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, June 19.

Additional information can be found at georgejsmithandson.com or by calling 203-874-2588.