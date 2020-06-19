William McKinley Keys Jr.
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Bee" McKinley Keys, Jr., 96, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Little River, S.C., surrounded by his family.

Bill was born August 5, 1923, in Washington.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II where he received an honorable discharge in December 1945. After 33 years of working for the United States Postal Service, he retired and he and his wife, Edith Wilson Keys, relocated to North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Bill was loved and will be truly missed by all that knew him. He is survived by two children, Sandra and Robert; a brother, Jim; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved