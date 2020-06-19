William "Bee" McKinley Keys, Jr., 96, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Little River, S.C., surrounded by his family.

Bill was born August 5, 1923, in Washington.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II where he received an honorable discharge in December 1945. After 33 years of working for the United States Postal Service, he retired and he and his wife, Edith Wilson Keys, relocated to North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Bill was loved and will be truly missed by all that knew him. He is survived by two children, Sandra and Robert; a brother, Jim; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.