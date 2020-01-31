William P. Thomas Jr., of Waynesburg, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waynesburg, at the age of 91.

He was born November 19, 1928, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of the late William P. Thomas Sr. and Elma A. Wildman.

He was a graduate of Montclair High School in Montclair, N.J., in June of 1947, and a graduate of Waynesburg College in June of 1951. He was also a graduate of the Infantry School at Fort Benning, Ga. He served as both an enlisted man and commissioned officer during the Korean War.

After his military service, he returned to Waynesburg. He attended and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law in 1959, after which he returned to Waynesburg, where he practiced for 45 years as a member and partner of the law firm of Pollock, Pollock, and Thomas.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg, where he served as a member of the board of deacons, and as an ordained elder.

On June 10, 1951, he married Florinda B. Pollock, who predeceased him November 12, 2019. They were the parents of four children, William P. Thomas III (Barbara) of Spraggs; Robert E. Thomas (Sandra) of Winston-Salem, N.C.; Karl A. Thomas (Michele) of Indiana; and Karen Locklear (John) of Jarvisburg, N.C. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Katherine A. Law, Sarah E. Bowman, Laura A. Carpenter, Brian Yeager, John T. Locklear, Hannah G. Locklear, Sara K. Locklear, Isaac W. Locklear, Ian D. Locklear, Joseph L. Locklear and Samuel L. Locklear; along with three great-granddaughters; and two great-great-granddaughters.

Three sisters, Esther G. Thomas, Lee Robinson and Mary Hudson predeceased him.

He was a member and chairman of the board of trustees of Greene County Memorial Hospital for 33 years. He also served as a member of the Board of Trustees of Mon General Hospital of Morgantown, W.Va. He served as a mental health review officer for Greene County. He was also a member of the Board of Public Assistance of Greene County.

He was a 32nd degree mason and a Past Master of Waynesburg 153 Free & Accepted Masons.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, with the Rev. William Sukolsky officiating. Private entombment will be in Oakmont Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg, P.O. Box 446, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.