William P. "Woosh" Welsh Jr., 94, of Hickory, died Friday, May 24, 2019, in his home.

He was born July 11, 1924, in Houston, a son of William P. and Irene McBride Welsh.

Mr. Welsh was a 1942 graduate of Chartiers High School and attended Washington & Jefferson College.

He entered the U.S. Army for World War II in 1945, with much of his service spent in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater.

Once home from the service, he started work with Pennsylvania Transformer in Canonsburg and remained at the facility until his retirement.

Mr. Welsh was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Houston. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, and he enjoyed sports, the outdoors, gardening and spending time with his family.

On February 25, 1950, he married Eleanor Hamilton, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Rebecca Hough of Houston, Jeffrey H. Welsh (Debra) of Bethel Park and Julie Lesko (Denny) of Eighty Four; four grandchildren, Jennifer Flavell (Gary), David Hough (Jennifer), Emily Smoller (David) and Robert Welsh; and five great-grandchildren, Luke Flavell, Lindsey and Logan Hough and Grayson and Maxim Smoller.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Meals on Wheels Program, in care of Hickory UEP Church, P.O. Box 97, Hickory, PA 15340.

