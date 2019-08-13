William Patrick "Bill" Thomas, 55, of Charleroi, formerly of Clover Hill, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born Monday, April 13, 1964, in Charleroi, a son of Beatrice Bell Thomas the late William Wesley Thomas.

He was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church, Donora. He has been employed at U.S. Steel for the last 12 years. Prior to that, he was working at Rock-Ten in Donora.

Bill graduated from California Area High School in 1982; he was the senior class treasurer.

In addition to his father, Bill was preceded in death by his uncle, James Bell.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Beatrice Thomas of Donora; companion Denitra Taylor; uncle Fred Bell of Bellingham, Wash.; and numerous cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California. Visitation will continue from 10 until the 11 a.m., hour of service, Friday, August 16, in St. Paul Baptist Church, 49 South McKean Avenue, Donora, with the Rev. Lee Haney Sr. officiating.

Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora.