William Paul Becker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Paul Becker.
Service Information
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA
15317
(724)-941-3211
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Canonsburg, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

William "Bill" Paul Becker, 56, of Canonsburg, peacefully passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Susan (DeSantis) Welch Becker for 17 years; treasured son of Marjorie and the late Paul Becker; loving father of Bill, Dayna, Dan and Stacey Becker; cherished stepfather of John (Allison) Welch and Lynn Welch; stepgrandfather of Molly, Nora and Emma Welch; caring brother of Mary Beth (Jan) Pierson, Kathy Ghilani, Tom (Kim) Becker and the late Paul (Beth, still surviving) Becker. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bill was a 1981 graduate of Peters Township High School. He was last employed by Valley Bulk Trucking. Bill enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his beloved wife and children. Bill will be truly missed by all.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in St. Patrick Church, Canonsburg. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org, or Lifeline of SW PA, 401 Investment Building, 239 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.