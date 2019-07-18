William "Bill" Paul Becker, 56, of Canonsburg, peacefully passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Susan (DeSantis) Welch Becker for 17 years; treasured son of Marjorie and the late Paul Becker; loving father of Bill, Dayna, Dan and Stacey Becker; cherished stepfather of John (Allison) Welch and Lynn Welch; stepgrandfather of Molly, Nora and Emma Welch; caring brother of Mary Beth (Jan) Pierson, Kathy Ghilani, Tom (Kim) Becker and the late Paul (Beth, still surviving) Becker. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bill was a 1981 graduate of Peters Township High School. He was last employed by Valley Bulk Trucking. Bill enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his beloved wife and children. Bill will be truly missed by all.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in St. Patrick Church, Canonsburg. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org, or Lifeline of SW PA, 401 Investment Building, 239 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.