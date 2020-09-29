William Paul "Porky" Thomas, 92, of West Alexander, died Friday, September 25, 2020, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born October 13, 1927, in Morris Township, Nineveh, a son of the late Lon and Ida Kahlbaugh Thomas.

On April 11, 1953, he married Mary Frances Taylor, who died October 1, 2013.

Surviving are three sons, William Albert (Debbie) Thomas of West Alexander, with whom he lived, Jeffrey Paul Thomas of Prosperity and James Ray (Josie) Thomas of Zanesville, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was the last of his immediate family. Deceased are two brothers, Harold Thomas and Donnie Thomas; three sisters, Dorothy Kereston, Martha Jane Knestrick and Shirley Thomas; and a foster brother, Roy Temple.

During the Korean War era, Mr. Thomas served in the Army in Germany and was awarded an Army of Occupation Medal-Germany.

He worked at Brockway Glass 11 in Washington and retired from Brockway Glass in Zanesville, Ohio.

He loved watching the squirrels and birds and was a former member of the Sage Brush Round Up in Fairmont, West Virginia.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

