1/1
William Paul Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William Paul "Porky" Thomas, 92, of West Alexander, died Friday, September 25, 2020, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born October 13, 1927, in Morris Township, Nineveh, a son of the late Lon and Ida Kahlbaugh Thomas.

On April 11, 1953, he married Mary Frances Taylor, who died October 1, 2013.

Surviving are three sons, William Albert (Debbie) Thomas of West Alexander, with whom he lived, Jeffrey Paul Thomas of Prosperity and James Ray (Josie) Thomas of Zanesville, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was the last of his immediate family. Deceased are two brothers, Harold Thomas and Donnie Thomas; three sisters, Dorothy Kereston, Martha Jane Knestrick and Shirley Thomas; and a foster brother, Roy Temple.

During the Korean War era, Mr. Thomas served in the Army in Germany and was awarded an Army of Occupation Medal-Germany.

He worked at Brockway Glass 11 in Washington and retired from Brockway Glass in Zanesville, Ohio.

He loved watching the squirrels and birds and was a former member of the Sage Brush Round Up in Fairmont, West Virginia.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved