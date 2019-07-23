William Perry McCloskey, 95, of Washington, passed away with his children by his side Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born September 23, 1923, in Washington, a son of the late William Perry Thomas and Mary Jane Sprowls McCloskey.

He was a 1941 graduate of Washington High School.

On March 5, 1943, he entered into the U.S. Army, serving until his honorable discharge as a sergeant on October 23, 1945. Sergeant McCloskey participated in the following campaigns and battles: Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland, Central Europe and European Air Offensive. For his service, he was awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Medal with six Bronze Stars and the Good Conduct Medal.

Mr. McCloskey had worked for 25 years with Burgettstown Farm Supply, then for 14 years with Alex E. Paris Contracting Company.

William was a member of the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion for more than 30 years.

An avid reader, he enjoyed Westerns, and he loved his family and his dog, Heidi.

On September 2, 1942, he married Lenora Tiderman, who died February 2, 1988.

Surviving are four children, W. Ronald "Ron" (Laure) McCloskey of Florida, Thomas Emil (Christine) McCloskey of Bulger, Linda Lee (Michael) Nola of Georgetown and Vickie Lynn (the late Fred) Logsdon of Washington; a sister, Roberta Appell of Salt Lake City, Utah; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two grandchildren and six siblings.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at noon Thursday, July 25. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery, with military rites accorded graveside by the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion.