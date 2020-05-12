William Peter Cramer, 60, of Washington, died Friday, May 8, 2020, in his home.He was born June 1, 1959, in McKeesport, a son of Calvin Cramer of McKeesport and the late Valeria Killian Cramer.He was a 1977 graduate of Elizabeth Forward High School and then went on to Community College of Allegheny County. He was manager of Glen Meadow Mobile Home Park in Washington. He attended Immaculate Conception Church.He was a member of the National Rifle Association of America and the Independent Club, where he was a charter member and former trustee. He was a former Washington County Harley Davidson HOG Chapter member who enjoyed putting thousands of miles on multiple motorcycles over the years. He also enjoyed driving his 1989 Corvette, watching Steelers games and NASCAR, gardening, spending time with family and pets, and was overall a true gentleman.He is survived by his wife, Kimberlee Vickers Cramer, whom he married May 14, 1982. In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by a daughter, Cara Marie (Corey) Francis of McDonald; two sons, William Calvin Cramer of Washington and Ryan Thomas (Sarah) Cramer of Washington; a daughter-in-law, Jocelyn Cramer of Claysville; sister Laurie (Roger) Duval of Garner, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Lilianna, Logan and Jackson Francis and Hadleigh, Marshall, Lincoln and Bella Cramer; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who will deeply miss him.Private funeral services will be held in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15301.A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 12, 2020.