William Putorti Jr.
William Putorti Jr., 81, of Grove City, lost his battle with throat cancer Saturday, June 20, 2020.

William was born September 9, 1938, in Washington, a son of the late William and Ella Curcio Putorti.

He was a retired teacher, wrestling coach and farmer. He was an avid reader, hunter, fisherman and enjoyed farming. He also was a huge Pittsburgh Steeler follower and fan.

Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara; and four sons, Michael and Ryan of Grove City, William Anthony and wife Janet of Liberty Hill, Texas, and Jeff and wife Debra of Washington County; two granddaughters, Miranda and Angela of Texas; two brothers, Tony of Canonsburg and James of Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Carmen of Washington County.

At the request of William, the family will be privately honoring his life. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 3223 Perry Hwy., Sheakleyville. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.snyderfh.com.

The family has suggested that those desiring may make memorial tributes to the Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, 404 Old Ash Road, Mercer, PA 16137.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 24, 2020.
