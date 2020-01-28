William R. Richards, 66, of Houston, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Concordia Hospice of Washington Donnell House.

He was born July 14, 1953, in Canonsburg, a son of William and Ann Scarcell Richards.

Mr. Richards was a 1972 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School.

He had worked for the Harness Racing Commission at the Meadows Racetrack for many years, retiring in 2015.

Mr. Richards was a member of St. Patrick Church, Canonsburg and the American Legion Post #902, Houston.

Bill enjoyed gardening and spending time at the casino. He was thought of as kind, gentle and respectful by those who knew him.

Surviving are two aunts, Lucille Sartori of McDonald and Barbara Felton of Canonsburg; and 10 cousins who were like his brothers and sisters, Yvonne Bayer (Wayne), Joseph Sartori (Kim), James Sartori (Karla), Robert Pavan (Barbara), Ronald Pavan (Tamara), Lois Scarcell, Sandra Roberts (James), Ralph Scarcell (Evie), Samuel Felton (Jennifer) and Gary Augustine (Judy).

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m, Friday, January 31, in St. Patrick's Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, with Rev. Thomas L. Gillespie as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

