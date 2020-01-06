William R. Russell Sr., 73, of Slovan, passed away Thursday evening, January 2, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving wife and family.

He was born March 2, 1946, in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late James Ralph and Hazel Kennedy Russell.

A 1964 graduate of the Fort Cherry High School, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966, serving during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1968, a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Sharpshooter Badge.

After leaving Joy Manufacturing in Houston, he worked for Sutherland Hardwood in Burgettstown until retirement. He was a member of American Legion, Atlasburg Veterans of Foreign Wars and Westland Sportsman Club.

His wife, Donna Marie Esno Russell, whom he married October 17, 1970, survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two children, Mindy Bock of Cecil and William R. Russell Jr. of Slovan; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is his twin sister, Wilma Michelucci, wife of James Michelucci of Slovan.

To honor Mr. Russell's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Services at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, are being planned and will be announced at a later time.

Those wishing to remember Bill in a special way may make a donation in his memory to: Future Farmers of America https://www.ffa.org/ways-to-give/.