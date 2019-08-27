William Ray Balsinger, 80, of Ravenna, Ohio, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, in University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, Ravenna.

He was born July 16, 1939, in Mather, a son of the late George D. Jr. and Lida Townsend Balsinger.

Bill was a 1957 graduate of Jefferson High School.

He had served in the United States Navy with 20 years of service.

Bill had also worked as a supervisor for SPF Technologies in Cleveland, Ohio.

On July 23, 1964, he married Beverly Lagaza, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, William R. Balsinger Jr. of Ravenna; a son-in-law, Brian Swinerton of Chesterland, Ohio; three grandchildren, Allison, Jessica and Logan Swinerton; a sister, Mona Jean Black of Washington.

Deceased is a daughter, Melanie Swinerton; four brothers, George D. Balsinger Jr., Orin Balsinger, Robert Balsinger and Nelson Balsinger; and a sister, Nora Hoyle.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of services, Thursday, August 29, in Behm Funeral Homes, Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with Pastor Paul Delp officiating. Interment in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.