1/1
William Rea Walker
William Rea "Big Bill" Walker, 67, of Flat Rock, Mich., passed away peacefully, with his wife Donna by his side, November 15, 2020. Bill was born April 16, 1953 and was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Anne Kovacic Walker; his niece, Christine Garrettson; and nephew, Adam Garrettson.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Donna Lee Passo Walker. Lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Heather (Christopher) Lada and Gail (Paul) Marks; his brother, Donald Walker; his sister, Deanna (James) Garrettson; his five grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mason and Mallory Lada, and Colton and Chloe Marks. Bill is also survived by seven nieces and two nephews, Jennifer Tomecsko Leichliter and Jonathon Tomecsko, Briana Bedillion Moore and Maggie Bedillion, Shelby Jestat Hunter and Michaela Jestat, Gwen Garrettson Rifici, Michael Kelly and Donna Guerrera.

Bill was born in Washington, graduated from Trinity High School in 1971, was the drummer in a local band The Elements of Sound, and married his high school sweetheart on August 18, 1973. Bill and Donna moved to Flat Rock, Mich., where he began a 42 year career at National/U.S. Steel working in masonry and trucks/cranes. Although accomplished in his career, it pales in comparison to the impact on the people in his life. Bill's love of life and huge heart made you feel as welcome and important as the family he cherished so deeply.

Visitation was held in Molnar Funeral Home, 23700 West Road, Brownstown, MI 48183, from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 18 followed by a service at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 19.

Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes – Brownstown Chapel.

www.molnarfuneralhome.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John Molnar Funeral Home
23700 West Rd
Brownstown Charter Twp, MI 00004-8183
734-692-1515
