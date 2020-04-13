William Richard "Skip" Supler, 87, died Friday, March 20, 2020, while in hospice care in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

He was born September 17, 1932, a son of Laverne and Agnes Supler, and was a Class of 1950 graduate of Washington High School and a 1956 graduate of Thiel College in Greenville.

William served in the U.S. Army in Europe from 1953 to 1955. Before retiring, he was a purchasing agent for Fairmont Supply Co. and previous to that a loan officer for the former Liberty Loan Co., both in Washington.

He was cremated at Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach, and future arrangements will be made to be laid to rest in Washington Cemetery.

William was married for 62 years to Edith Lyons, who survives.

He enjoyed reading, watching sports and news and conversing with neighbors.

He was a member of the St. Paul's Anglican Church,in Conway, S.C., for several years.

William is survived by his wife, Edith Supler; two brothers, Ron (Lucy) and Thomas (Maria) Supler; children Cheryl Sweat and Richard (Vicki) Supler; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Charitable donations in memory of William can be given to St Paul's Anglican Church, 710 Main Street, Conway, SC 29626, or .