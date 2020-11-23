1/
William Rogers
William "Bill" Rogers, 86, of Claysville, passed away peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Donnell House following a brief illness.

He was born October 18, 1934, in Washington, a son of the late Bruce and Lyndall Rogers.

He was a member of several lodges and clubs in Washington including the Moose, Elks, Alpine, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Jessop Clubs.

He was part-owner of the former West Washington Hardware store and was retired from the United States Postal Service.

He is survived by a daughter, Debra Rogers-Kelsall of Claysville; a stepdaughter, Susan (Tom) Kelsall of Claysville; grandson, Michael Kelsall; nephew, Tom (Clarissa) Rogers; and niece, Jennifer (Mark) Miller.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Madison Kelsall.

At the request of the family, all services will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 23, 2020.
