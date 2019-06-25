William S. Carter, 87, of York, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at his residence.

Born September 24, 1931, in Rea, Washington County, he was a son of the late Connor B. Carter and Kathryn Stewart Carter.

Graduating from Hickory High School in 1949, he quickly became a featured performer in precision driving and demolition of automobiles with the national group called The Joie Chitwood Auto Daredevils. At the age of 20, Bill was given the day-to-day responsibilities of managing the Daredevils. In 1950, the show helped film a movie in California with Clark Gable and Barbara Stanyick called "To Please a Lady." Bill referred to this for years as his "Huckleberry Finn Adventure." He appeared with the Daredevils at the York Fair. He met his wife, Ann L. Goldman Carter, when he was with the Chitwood Show.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army and trained as a combat engineer, spent a year in Korea with an Army group attached to the U.S. Air Force, whose mission was to build airfields. Bill was honorably discharged in November 1954.

In January 1955, Bill enrolled in Gettysburg College, going to two summer sessions and graduating in three years with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration.

Bill joined the Certified Public Accounting firm of Miller and Co. in January 1958, where he became managing partner from 1963 until 1987. He took an active role in the accounting profession and became president of the South Central Chapter of Pennsylvania, Certified Public Accountants. In addition to serving on various committees in the chapter, he served on the "code of professional ethics" committees at the state of PA Institute of Certified Public Accountants and national levels of American Institute of CPA's for a period of two terms each.

Over the years, Bill has been involved in a number of civic and social activities. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher, deacon, trustee and ruling elder. As a member of the Country Club of York, he enjoyed social golf. He had a strong interest in antique automobiles and was a longtime member of the Antique Automobile Club of America as well as a member of the Gettysburg Region of AACA.

He belonged and supported Masonic organizations, mainly Zeredatha-White Rose Lodge 451, Free & Accepted Masons, of which he was a 50-year member; and the York County Shrine Club, Harrisburg Consistory and Zembo Temple.

His most recent interest was to support Rotary Foundation projects, particularly in the areas of clean water and sanitation that are needed in third world countries. He was past president and board member of the Rotary Club of York.

He had an active role with his best friend, Bob Kinsley, in developing a new visitor center and museum in Gettysburg and was on the National Council of the Gettysburg Foundation, which oversees this operation.

Most recently, he and his wife of 64 years, Ann, had a horse farm in Springettsbury Township that caters to boarding standard breed horses that are there for breeding purposes.

He and Ann are survived by their three married sons, John and Cindy Carter of York, Timothy and Sue Carter of Woodbury, Minn., and Mark and Terri Carter of York. In addition, each son has one son, Christopher, Brandon and Benjamin. Christopher and his wife, Stephanie, complete the family tree with three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Ray Carter and Kenneth P. Carter; and two sisters, Hazel Yeager and Betty Carter.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at First Presbyterian Church, 225 East Market Street, York, with a visitation in the Gathering Place of the church following the service. Officiating will be the Rev. C. Kyle Gott. A private burial will be held in Holy Savior Cemetery, York, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 225 E. Market Street, York, PA 17403, or to The Rotary Foundation, payable to Rotary Club of York, Attn: Bert Oberdick, 724 S. George Street, York, PA 17401.

Arrangements by Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com