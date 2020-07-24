1/1
William S. Despot
1949 - 2020
William S. Despot, 70, of Low Hill, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. Bill was born October 17, 1949, in Brownsville, a son of Garnet Pearl McCann, and the late Steve Despot Jr.

Bill and his wife of 41 years, Susan Lemenovich resided on the family farm, where they raised their two children.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sue; daughters Lauren Despot Krofcheck (Daniel) of Bethel Park, Jillian Despot Caster (Matthew) of Erie; grandchildren Elena and Madison Krofcheck; his brother, James Despot; nephews Dustin and Steven Despot, and niece Melissa Lemenovich Perkins and their respective spouses and children.

Bill was always known to be a strong man, both physically and mentally, and for having a kind and giving heart. He was highly respected by everyone he met, and a jack-of-all-trades.

Bill was an experienced coal miner, aka "Belt Ranger" for 42 years, enjoyed sporting clays, fishing, and maintaining his lawn and farm. But most of all, he was a great dad and "Pappio." He has sewn into our lives things we will never lose.

Private funeral services will be in the care of Skirpan Funeral Home, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, and conducted Saturday, July 25, with interment to follow at Westland Cemetery.

Share a memory or condolence at www.skirpanfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Skirpan Funeral Home
135 Park St
Brownsville, PA 15417
(724) 785-6488
July 24, 2020
May GOD wrap his loving arms around you and your family Sue, and give you peace and comfort during this sorrowful time. Please know that I am thinking and your family! GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!
Suzie Gould
Friend
