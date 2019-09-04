William S. Hayes Sr.

William S. Hayes Sr., 75, of Morgantown, W.Va., died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in his home.

Mr. Hayes was born July 27, 1944, in Mannington, W.Va., a son of the late Gail and Mary Moore Hayes.

Mr. Hayes was a retired maintenance man from Ruby Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by his son, Roger F. Hayes of Waynesburg; a grandson, Jonathan Hayes; and nine siblings, Harlan Hayes, Dinah Cumberledge, Esther Harwood, Patricia Rogers, Mary Hixon, Joyce Jaggie, Debbie Triplett, Connie Zarilla and Sandra Brown.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Ruby Cole; a son, William S. Rogers Jr.; and brothers Gary and Mark Hayes.

Mr. Hayes requested services to be private. The Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, 724-966-5100, is overseeing arrangements.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 4, 2019
