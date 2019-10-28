William S. "Pap" Shape, 92, of Washington, peacefully passed Saturday, October 26, 2019, at home, with his family by his side.

Pap was born December 28, 1926, in Independence, to the late Oris Shape and Mable Shipe of Prosperity.

He was a strong, hard-working man, with a deep love of his family and friends.

Pap's long career included driving truck, working for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, mowing grass on the side of the highway, and working for Washington Mould, before retiring in 1987.

Pap had two loves, his wife Marge and their children and farming. Marge and Bill raised their children on a farm in Prosperity, where he shared his value of hard work, integrity and family values.

His greatest joy, aside from his family, was the sound of his Farmall tractor starting up, and his days headed to the hay fields. Spring was his happiest time of year, anticipating the new birth of his calves, sheep and chickens.

Pap will be remembered most for his generosity to everyone he met, his ability to solve any problem, fix anything broken and heal any hurt. Pap loved going to the local fairs, covered bridge festivals, auctions and the country store, but mostly spending time with his family and friends. While it is with great sadness in our hearts that we say goodbye, we can all picture Pap on his Farmall tractor mowing that great field in heaven, with the biggest smile on his face.

Pap will be sadly missed by wife Marge, three daughters, Diana (Bill) Gottschalk, Debbie (Don) Temple and Nancy (John) Zikias; son John Crow; sister Edna Calvert; grandchildren Nicole (Doug) Temple, Marcy (Tony) Piatt, Shawn (Alycia) Gottschalk, Shannon (Tricia) Gottschalk, Shane Gottschalk, Shea Gottschalk, Michelle (Brad) Lester, Shalan (Chelsea) Gottschalk, Shad Gottschalk, Sheldon Gottschalk, Megan Gottschalk, Marissa Gottschalk, Jackie (Tim) Campbell, Justin (Rachel) Zikias and Travis Zikias; 21 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and friends.

Bill is preceded in death by his mom and dad, his brother John, sister Martha Dorsey, son Michael and granddaughter Jennifer Temple.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 30 in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, with Pastor Harry Hill officiating.

Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

