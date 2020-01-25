William "Bill" Sams, 96, a beloved husband, father and uncle, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in York.

He was born July 18, 1923, in Washington, a son of James and Antonia Krufel Sams. He resided in Washington until recently moving to York.

Bill is survived by a daughter, Elaine Sams of Chester County and Barbara (Craig) Graver of York, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his wife, Helen; a daughter, Shirley; brothers Frank Oakman, James Sams Jr., Tony Sams and Stanley Sams; and a sister, Emma Oakman Belcastro.

Bill graduated from Trinity High School in 1941. After graduation, he played professional baseball for the Cincinnati Reds on their farm team. He served for three years in the U.S. Air Corps. state side during World War II. After the war, Bill signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers' farm team for two years. When ending his baseball career, Bill went on to work at the Washington Steel Corp., from where he retired after 36 years.

Bill and his wife, Helen, were members of St. Hilary Church, where they were married February 20, 1949. Bill also belonged to American Legion Post 945 and Slovene National Benefit Society Lodge 521.

Besides his avid interest in sports, Bill also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Bill's cremated remains will be interred in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

Memorial donations may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or Pony League World Series, P.O. Box 1115, Washington, PA, 15301.