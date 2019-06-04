William "Bud" Schifko of Carmichaels passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, in his home, with the love and comfort of his family encircling him.

William was born July 27, 1934, in Crucible, a son of the late Edward T. and Julia Doyle Schifko. He was a 1952 graduate of Cumberland Township High School.

William was a handsome lad from Crucible who met a beautiful cheerleader from Mapletown, Georgetta Patterson, at a sock hop dance at The Ice Plant in Greensboro. He asked her to dance and so began their lifelong journey together. They were married June 15, 1954, and would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this month. They continued to enjoy dancing the jitterbug, slow dances and polkas throughout the years and were admired by many who would sit and watch them master the dance floor.

After graduation, William started his employment at Crucible Steel Coal Mine. He also served in the U.S. Army and later the U.S. Army Reserve. His coal mining continued, having worked also for U.S. Steel Corp. Maple Creek, Nemacolin Coal Company and eventually retiring from U.S. Steel Dilworth Mine in 1980. He was a proud and dedicated member of United Mine Workers of America and served as chairman of the Mine Committee Local 1980 Dilworth Mine.

William then went on to be elected and served three terms as Cumberland Township supervisor and road master. He took pride in the township, obtaining numerous grants to aid in community development projects and administering the township government.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Georgetta, are his three children, William "Bill" Schifko and wife Pamela, Michelle Krysak and husband John, and son Greg "Dawg" Schifko, all of Carmichaels; grandson Nathan William Krysak and fiancee Jessica; along with his great-grandson, Nathan William Krysak Jr.

He was predeceased by his grandson, John Jeffrey Krysak, who, along with Nathan, were their "Pappy's Boys."

Also surviving are siblings Edward T. Schifko II and wife Norma of Bealeton, Va., Marlene Nassar and husband Abe of Swampscott, Mass., and Dennis Schifko and wife Gloria of Uniontown. William also had his wife's Patterson family of brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law and sister-in-laws, who remained close to him throughout his lifetime; and numerous nieces and nephews who always enjoyed visiting Uncle Bud and Aunt Georgetta's house over the years.

William was a parishioner of St. Hugh and Our Lady of Consolation parishes. He was proud to be a veteran and member of the Carmichaels Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491.

The Amedysis Hospice team, especially Mallory Powell, RN, BSN, provided wonderful care and support. Pastor Dave with Hospice provided comfort, prayer and support, as did the bereavement specialist who was present and comforting. Also, to Father Tim of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Brownsville, who provided his presence, prayer and administration of end of life and final sacrament.

In honoring William's wishes, there will be no public viewing or services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.