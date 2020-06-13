William "Willie" Schubenski, 87, of Avella, passed away peacefully, Friday, June 12, 2020, in his home.

He was born September 30, 1932, in Avella, a son of the late Ann and John Mega.

Willie was a 1951 graduate of Avella High School and served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant during Korea and was honorably discharged in 1955.

He worked as a millwright and oiler at Koppers Inc. of Follansbee, W.Va. for 37 years, retiring June 30, 1988.

Willie was a lifelong member of Avella Athletics, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church – Byzantine Rite of Avella and Bert C. Siders American Legion Post #643.

Willie enjoyed donating his time coaching youth sports in Avella for 35 years. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a lifelong resident of Avella.

On August 18, 1956, in St. John Church of Avella, he married Wilma Peterson, who died August 9, 2007.

Surviving are two sons, Bob (Terri) Schubenski of Avella and Jim (Heather) Schubenski of Oakdale; four grandsons, Ryan (Romney) Schubenski, Bobby Schubenski (Milena Roucka), Mason and Austin Schubenski; three great-grandchildren, Reese, Jordan and Ryan Schubenski; daughter-in-law, Kathy Schubenski (Ray Miller) of Avella; brother-in-law, Edward Peterson; cousins, Dave and Frank Chorba, John Schubenski, Steven Hrutkai and Joan Baker.

Deceased, in addition to his wife of 50 years and his parents, is a son, William E. Schubenski.

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 13 and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 14, in the Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home, Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312, where a military walk through will be conducted at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Blessing Service at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, with Father Vasyl Symyon officiating.

Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Avella. Full military rites will be accorded graveside by the Bert C. Siders American Legion Post 643 of Avella.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Avella Athletics, Bert C. Siders American Legion Post 643 and Avella Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.