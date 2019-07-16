May 7, 1930 -

July 14, 2019

William "Billy" Simpson passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born May 7, 1930, a son of Pearl and James Simpson; brother to Genovese and James; nephew of Eva Zimmerman; and cousin to Les Zimmerman.

Mr. Simpson grew up in Washington and became one of the best athletes of his era, winning multiple WPIAL and state medals, including gold in pole vault and running on the very fast 4x100 relay team. He led Washington High School basketball in scoring for three seasons and went on to win AAU gold in pole vault after high school.

Drafted in 1952, he played regimental basketball for the U.S. Army before being sent to fight in Korea. A mortar round blew him and his buddies out of their forward position the day before Christmas in 1952. He survived his wounds and received the Purple Heart as public acknowledgment of his private scars. Mr. Simpson was also awarded a Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, United Nations Service Medal and Korean Service Medal with two bronze battle stars.

After returning to civilian life, he was one of the original men to work for Albert and Tony Andy, doing his part in growing Washington Penn Plastic Co.

Mr. Simpson married Mary Ann Nesta and they raised two daughters, Laurie (Pat) Devine and Linda (John) Tripoli. They welcomed four grandchildren, Ryan Devine, Tyler Devine, Roman Tripoli (deceased) and William Tripoli.

After retiring from Washington Penn Plastic Co., he went to work for Scott Clark at "The Bubble Works Car Wash" on West Chestnut Street for 21 years, until his passing. That is correct! He was that cute little elderly guy out there rain or shine because he LOVED to work.

Life isn't complete without friends and he had many friends, Eddy Caffrey, Bill Reese, Chauncey Hoffman, Scott Clark, Joe, Reed, Dick, Jerry, the McDonald's crew, the Mall Group and the Senior Citizens' group, to name a few.

While in his 80's, he met the love of his life, Peggy Conklin. They enjoyed each other's company daily and could be seen at most Wild Things home games, holding hands and singing, "Take Me Out to the Ball Game." He lived a full life and lived the American Dream, where free people can choose their path, and, with hard work, service to country, commitment, compassion and honesty, can make their dreams come true.

Goodbye, Pop Pop! We love you forever!

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the 12:30 p.m. time of service Thursday, July 18, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

Memorial contributions may be made to Abundant Life Baptist Church, 269 Cameron Road, Washington, PA 15301.

