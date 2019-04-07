Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Steven Holmes.

William Steven Holmes, 73, of Avella, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Washington Hospital.

He was born January 13, 1946, in Canonsburg, a son of the late William E. Holmes and Ann Derkach Holmes.

William was a 1963 graduate of Trinity High School and received his bachelor's degree from Waynesburg College in 1967 and his master's degree in education at California University.

He was an elementary teacher at Avella School District for 35 years.

William was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church.

He was also a member of the Richard Vaux Masonic Lodge 454 and the Ancient Order of Scottish Rite in Pittsburgh.

William was a volunteer at the Washington Hospital for over 10 years.

On November 28, 1969, he married Janet Louise Stimmel, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Robert W. Holmes of Washington; a daughter, Jennie E. Buchanan of Avella; a sister, Janet Martin of Washington; six grandchildren, Anthony, Alycia, Blake, Wyatt, Crystal and Jenna; and nephews, Scott and Jeff Brown.

Deceased is a nephew, Kenneth J. Martin III.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at William G. Neal Funeral Homes, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, with the Rev. Jason Hefner officiating. Burial will follow at Taylor Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Avella Area Public Library, 11 Scoot Court, Avella, PA 15312 or Faith United Presbyterian Church, 900 East Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.