William Thomas Smith Jr., 65, of Cecil, died Friday, October 9, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

He was born July 19, 1955, in Canonsburg, a son of the late William T. and Joan Budkey Smith Sr.

He enjoyed wood working, fishing, shooting and mowing the grass.

He worked as a meat cutter for Feno's Market, Cecil until their closure and then as a traveling meat cutter.

Surviving are his wife, Nina Howard Smith of Cecil; son, Thomas Smith of Cecil; daughter, Joanna (Peter) Sommer of Carnegie; son, Scott (Nicole) Smith of West Deer Township; grandchildren, Katie and Daniel Crowell, both of Carnegie; stepchildren, Stephanie (Carl) Inglesby of Franklin, Dawn Ann (Craig) Strong of Oneida, N.Y., Benjamin Moore of Valley Grove, W.Va. and Heidi Moore (companion Aaron Stimmel) of West Alexander; step-grandchildren, Hanna and Nathan Inglesby of Franklin; and sisters, Sandra (Tony) Santoro of Washington and Tracy Smith of Cecil.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepdaughter, Betty Jean Moore.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, in the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, where services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, October 15, with Pastor Don Coleman officiating.

Entombment will follow in the Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.