William Trenary White, 85, of Cochranton passed away April 28, 2019, in UPMC-Shadyside hospital after a three year battle with bladder cancer. He was born November 18, 1933, in Washington, to the late Clare M. and Helen Trenary White. He married Louise N. Hitchcock June 16, 1959. She preceded him in death.

Bill graduated in 1951 from Mt. Pleasant Township High School in Hickory and earned a four year degree from Penn State, graduating in 1956. He was employed as a high school agriculture teacher at Cochranton High School, a loan officer at Farm Credit Systems and prepared taxes through the PA Farm Bureau. After retirement, he drove a bus for Girardat Transportation for 20 years.

Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958, being stationed in Augsburg, Germany. He was then in the U.S. Army Reserves until his discharge in 1962.

He was a 60 year member of the Cochranton Presbyterian Church. He served as an elder of the church, clerk of session and served on various committees in numerous capacities.

He is survived by two daughters, Ann L. Baker and husband Eddy of Cochranton and Mary E. Smith of Meadville; sister Dorothy A. Wingert of Warren; two brothers, Samuel H. White and wife Margaret of Poland, Ohio, and George M. White and wife Lois of Houston; four grandchildren, Bryanna M. O'Brien and husband Charles of Meadville, Leirin D. Schmader and husband Jared of Cochranton, Kyle A. Smith and wife Becca of Meadville and Ryan E. Smith and wife Samantha of Meadville; and six great-grandchildren, Simon and Keegan O'Brien, Harper, Jackson and Owen Smith, and Natalie Schmader.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his granddaughter, Brittany Morgan Baker.

Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in Dickson Family Funeral Home, 123 South Franklin Street, Cochranton. A Masonic Service by Lodge 408 will be held at 6 p.m. Additional calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, in Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 106 Smith Street. Burial will take place in Cochranton Cemetery with full military honors provided by Cochranton American Legion Post 86 and bagpipes by Adam Falkenberg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith Street, Cochranton, PA 16314 or the Cochranton Athletic Boosters c/o Cochranton High School, 105 2nd Street, Cochranton, PA 16314.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Dickson Family Funeral Home, 123 South Franklin Street, Cochranton.