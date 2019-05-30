William Trickett

William "Billy" Trickett, 54, of Washington, formerly of Shinnston, W.Va., passed away at his home Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born December 5, 1964, he was a son of Dorothy and the late Carl Trickett.

He was the loving father to Alec and Broghen Trickett, Rachel Dotson and Andrew Jones; cherished grandfather to five grandchildren; loving brother to Melissa (Thad) Turner; dear uncle to Halie Turner.

Billy enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time on the farm. He will be missed by all.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

Published in Observer-Reporter on May 30, 2019
