William "Bill" W. Ebner, age 70, of North Strabane, peacefully passed away at his residence on Thursday, February 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday February 22. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 530 Center Church Road, McMurray, 15317. Everyone meet at church. A full obituary will appear in Thursday, February 21st edition. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com