William Walker (1926 - 2019)
William "Willie" Walker, 93, of Canonsburg, died Monday, June 17, 2019, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born April 18, 1926, in Clarksville.

The staff and housemates at Lifesteps were his family.

Mr. Walker enjoyed going out to eat at King's and listening to music. He loved coconut butter lotion, receiving candy and a crisp $5 bill, and a good bath.

Mr. Walker loved Jesus.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, June 21, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Private burial will be held in Washington Cemetery.

Published in Observer-Reporter on June 20, 2019
