William "Billy" Waychoff passed to his heavenly rest at age 62 Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in the Leesburg, Fla. home of his sister, Sheree Spurlock, after battling cancer.

He was born in Waynesburg to the late Charles "Bill" and Jean Waychoff. He lived most his adult life in Colorado building roads, structures and 34 bridges. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter.

He is survived by his sister, Sheree Spurlock; nephews Chris Cox and Brandon Spurlock; niece Alicia Costa; seven great-nieces and nephews; and many beloved cousins.