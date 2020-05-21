Willie Mae Olds
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Willie Mae Olds, 96, of Finleyville, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.She was born May 18, 1923, in Steens, Miss., a daughter of Robert and Juanita Brown Briggs.Ms. Olds retired as a nurse's aide at the former Western State Hospital in Canonsburg and also had been employed at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.She was a member and deaconess of First Baptist Church in Finleyville.Surviving are two sons, Fred Olds of Penn Hills and Frank Olds of Pittsburgh; two daughters, Juanita Brown of Penn Hills and Susie Olds of Ohio; 11 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Deceased are her husband, Richard Alfonso Olds Sr; five sons; six brothers, Rob, Roy, Frank, Link, LA and Archie Briggs; and six sisters.Friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. for viewing Friday, May 22, in Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, with funeral services immediately following, which will be streamed live via Facebook.com/KegelFuneralHomeInc. Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o Juanita Brown, 724 Churchill Avenue, Penn Hills, PA 15235.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Kegel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Funeral service
streamed live via Facebook.com/KegelFuneralHomeInc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
724-348-7171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved