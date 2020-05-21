Ms. Willie Mae Olds, 96, of Finleyville, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.She was born May 18, 1923, in Steens, Miss., a daughter of Robert and Juanita Brown Briggs.Ms. Olds retired as a nurse's aide at the former Western State Hospital in Canonsburg and also had been employed at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.She was a member and deaconess of First Baptist Church in Finleyville.Surviving are two sons, Fred Olds of Penn Hills and Frank Olds of Pittsburgh; two daughters, Juanita Brown of Penn Hills and Susie Olds of Ohio; 11 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Deceased are her husband, Richard Alfonso Olds Sr; five sons; six brothers, Rob, Roy, Frank, Link, LA and Archie Briggs; and six sisters.Friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. for viewing Friday, May 22, in Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, with funeral services immediately following, which will be streamed live via Facebook.com/KegelFuneralHomeInc. Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o Juanita Brown, 724 Churchill Avenue, Penn Hills, PA 15235.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 21, 2020.