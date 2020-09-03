Willis Erwin Phillips, 86, of Mt. Morris, died at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at home.

He was born Sunday, June 17, 1934, in Mt. Morris, a son of the late Paul E. Phillips and Glennie Masters Phillips.

Mr. Phillips was a member of the Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God. He retired after 62 years of service with the Mt. Morris Community Volunteer Fire Department. He loved watching Steelers and West Virginia University football. Willis especially enjoyed going to Ocean City, Maryland with his family. He was recognized by the Sons of American Revolution for his volunteer service with the fire department. Willis retired after he worked for 27 years for U.S. Steel, retiring as a foreman.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Alene Hixon Phillips, whom he married April 29, 1956.

Also surviving are two daughters, Ravenna D. Dods, of Damascus, Md. and Rebecca A. Roby and her husband Glenn Jr. of Mt. Morris; one granddaughter, Lauren N. Weldon and her husband Richard III of Middletown, Md.

Deceased is one brother who died in infancy.

At the request of the family, visitation and services in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, with Pastor Treg Spicer officiating, are private. The burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris, will be held at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 5. The Mt. Morris Community Volunteer Fire Department will hold a memorial service there followed by the committal service which will be open to family and friends to attend.

We do ask that those attending the graveside service to observe social distancing and to wear a face mask.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4240. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.