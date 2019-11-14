Dr. Wilma A. Bailey, 96, of Washington, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, in her home at Hawthorne Woods.

She was born August 30, 1923, in Washington Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Ivan and Violet Simmons Bailey.

Dr. Bailey was a 1940 graduate of Waynesburg High School. She went on to receive a B.A. of education from California Teachers College (1944), a master of education from George Washington University (1952) and a Doctor of education from the Catholic University of America (1986).

Wilma moved to the Washington, D.C., area during World War II and was employed as a civilian at the Pentagon. She went on to work in positions related to education, including serving as editor for Pi Lambda Theta, and various positions over three decades in public affairs at the U.S. Department of Education. She resided in Washington, D.C., and Arlington, Va., until moving to Washington in 2012.

She enjoyed traveling, making trips in the 1970s to the Soviet Union and the Holy Land. Her travels took her to some 20 countries in Europe and Asia, and throughout the 50 United States.

Dr. Bailey was an avid reader and belonged to several book clubs. She held a particular interest in the works of Shakespeare, and served as a docent in her retirement years at the world's largest Shakespeare collection, the Folger Shakespeare Library, in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Bailey maintained a historical interest in presidential politics, attending every inauguration from the late 1940s through 2009 and was an invited guest to the White House, due to her participation in the American News Women's Club.

She was a very active, longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Washington, D.C., and later of New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, also in Washington, D.C.

Surviving are one niece, Celeste Henry (Jeffrey) of Oregon; and five nephews, Daniel Bailey (Sharon) of Washington County, Richard Bailey of Norristown, Robert Bailey (Cindy) of Greene County, Douglas Clark and Dwight Clark (Claudia), both of New York City. Also surviving are several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her brother, Chester E. Bailey; and sister Iva Lea Clark.

Dr. Bailey will be laid to rest in a private service in Green Mount Cemetery in Waynesburg, alongside her mother and father. Memorial contributions may be made to the Folger Shakespeare Library, c/o Advancement Office, 201 East Capitol Street, SE, Washington, DC 20003-1004. Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.