Wilma I. McCollum, 96, of Sycamore, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home.

She was born July 26, 1923, in Bristoria, a daughter of the late Melvin and Margaret Morris Headley.

Wilma was a graduate of Nineveh High School. She had worked as a nurse's aide and as a licensed practical nurse at Greene County Memorial Hospital and Curry Memorial Home.

She enjoyed reading and gardening.

On November 9, 1942, she married Hallie McCollum Jr., who passed away February 12, 2010.

Surviving are three sons, Larry McCollum (Ashlee) of Waynesburg, Russell L. McCollum (Linda) of Sycamore, John C. McCollum (Mary) of Sycamore; and one daughter, Peggy Roberts (Henry) of Holbrook; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A sister, Madolyn Kerns, predeceased her.

Grace Whitlatch provided loving care and support to Wilma.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, followed by private family services with Pastor Jim Jarvis officiating. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a hospice or other charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.