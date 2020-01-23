Wilma Jane Harris Yates, 79, of Bentleyville, Somerset Township, died Tuesday afternoon, January 21, 2020, in North Strabane Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Canonsburg.

She was born August 29, 1940, in Erbacon, W.Va., a daughter of Clay and Anna Holcomb Harris.

A homemaker, Mrs. Yates previously worked in the bakery at Giant Eagle in Washington.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and flower gardening.

She was a member of Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, Eighty Four.

Surviving are her husband, Carl Yates, whom she married December 29, 1962; a son, Matthew Yates (Kathy) and granddaughter Grace Yates, all of Richmond, Ky.; her siblings, Lorena Yenny (the late Jack) of Daisytown, Patty Peters (the late James) of Pembrook, Va., and Carol Comfort (Sam) and David Harris (Stefanie), all of Washington; and several nieces and nephews, including special nieces Donna Jones of Eighty Four and Nancy Yelinek of Richeyville.

Deceased are a brother, Howard Harris, and sister, Helen Harris.

Friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255. An additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Friday, January 24, in Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, 45 Church Road, Eighty Four, with the Rev. John Dykstra officiating. Interment will follow in Pigeon Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church.

To leave a condolence message, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.